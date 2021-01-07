2016 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System SiriusXM 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels

