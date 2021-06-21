2016 Hyundai Accent

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 8 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,870 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Audio Control Seating Heated Seats Front Bucket Seats Cloth seating surfaces Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension SiriusXM AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels Cargo: liftgate

