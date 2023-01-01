$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Limited ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
- Listing ID: 10391781
- VIN: KMHDH4AH0GU626863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,213 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SEATING, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS
Unveil the perfect blend of reliability and low mileage with the 2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited, now available at Abbotsford Hyundai! This one-owner gem boasts a mere 45,213 kilometers on the odometer, and with no reported accidents, it's a testament to both its exceptional care and Hyundai's renowned durability. The Elantra Limited offers a comfortable and efficient ride, making it ideal for both city commutes and long road trips. With its sleek design and well-appointed interior, this vehicle is a testament to Hyundai's commitment to quality. Don't miss your chance to own this meticulously maintained 2016 Elantra Limited visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and elevate your driving experience with peace of mind and style!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
