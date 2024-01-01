$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE ENTRY, CD PLAYER
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL. This sporty hatchback offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality, making it an ideal choice for those who seek both excitement and functionality in their daily commute.
Key Features:
Dynamic Performance: Powered by a 2.0L GDI engine delivering 173 horsepower, the Elantra GT GL offers a spirited driving experience with responsive handling and impressive fuel efficiency.
Advanced Safety: Equipped with features like Vehicle Stability Management, Traction Control, and a comprehensive airbag system, the Elantra GT GL ensures your safety on every journey.
Modern Design: With its sleek, aerodynamic profile, bold front grille, and stylish alloy wheels, the Elantra GT GL stands out on the road and exudes confidence.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium materials, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, providing a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
Technology at Your Fingertips: Stay connected and entertained with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips.
Versatile Space: With ample cargo space and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, the Elantra GT GL adapts to your lifestyle, offering flexibility and convenience for all your adventures.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
