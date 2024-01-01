Menu
Account
Sign In
CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH <P> Elevate your driving experience with the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL. This sporty hatchback offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality, making it an ideal choice for those who seek both excitement and functionality in their daily commute. <P> Key Features: <P> Dynamic Performance: Powered by a 2.0L GDI engine delivering 173 horsepower, the Elantra GT GL offers a spirited driving experience with responsive handling and impressive fuel efficiency. <P> Advanced Safety: Equipped with features like Vehicle Stability Management, Traction Control, and a comprehensive airbag system, the Elantra GT GL ensures your safety on every journey. <P> Modern Design: With its sleek, aerodynamic profile, bold front grille, and stylish alloy wheels, the Elantra GT GL stands out on the road and exudes confidence. <P> Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium materials, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, providing a comfortable and enjoyable ride. <P> Technology at Your Fingertips: Stay connected and entertained with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips. <P> Versatile Space: With ample cargo space and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, the Elantra GT GL adapts to your lifestyle, offering flexibility and convenience for all your adventures. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2016 Hyundai Elantra

165,641 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE ENTRY, CD PLAYER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE ENTRY, CD PLAYER

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11425760
  2. 11425760
  3. 11425760
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,641KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD25LH8GU267458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,641 KM

Vehicle Description

CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH


Elevate your driving experience with the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL. This sporty hatchback offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality, making it an ideal choice for those who seek both excitement and functionality in their daily commute.


Key Features:


Dynamic Performance: Powered by a 2.0L GDI engine delivering 173 horsepower, the Elantra GT GL offers a spirited driving experience with responsive handling and impressive fuel efficiency.


Advanced Safety: Equipped with features like Vehicle Stability Management, Traction Control, and a comprehensive airbag system, the Elantra GT GL ensures your safety on every journey.


Modern Design: With its sleek, aerodynamic profile, bold front grille, and stylish alloy wheels, the Elantra GT GL stands out on the road and exudes confidence.


Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium materials, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, providing a comfortable and enjoyable ride.


Technology at Your Fingertips: Stay connected and entertained with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips.


Versatile Space: With ample cargo space and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, the Elantra GT GL adapts to your lifestyle, offering flexibility and convenience for all your adventures.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech NO ACCIDENTS!! 29,870 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla CE NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2013 Toyota Corolla CE NO ACCIDENTS!! 113,903 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg ONE OWNER!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg ONE OWNER!! 42,312 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra