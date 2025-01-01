$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance LOW KM'S | SPORT PKG | BACK UP CAMERA
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,606 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM'S | SPORT PKG | BACK UP CAMERA
Experience the perfect balance of performance and practicality with this 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this sporty sedan delivers a spirited driving experience without compromising on comfort. Its sleek, aerodynamic design is complemented by striking alloy wheels, a bold grille, and LED accent lighting, making it a head-turner wherever you go. Inside, enjoy premium features like heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and voice command, ensuring every ride is as enjoyable as it is connected.
With excellent fuel economy, a spacious interior, and Hyundais renowned safety featuresincluding a 5-star safety rating, ABS, and multiple airbagsthis Elantra Sport is ready to meet your needs, whether it's for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Meticulously maintained and boasting a clean history, this vehicle is the perfect choice for drivers seeking reliability with a touch of excitement. Don't miss outbook your test drive today and see why the 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport remains a favorite!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
