Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

93,538 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $88 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $88 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

93,538KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7230476
  • Stock #: MO011133AA
  • VIN: KMHD35LH8GU331818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $13388 - Our Price is just $12998!

Do you need some extra space from a small car but don't want a full-blown crossover or SUV? In that case, it's definitely worth checking out the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. This hatchback has 93,538 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The GLS is a step up from the GL and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS include a panoramic sunroof, aluminum alloy wheels, 8 way power driver's seat, a proximity key with a push button ignition, fog lamps, LED side mirror turn signals and a leather steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $87.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $15928 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: XM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System
16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2007 Ford Edge SEL
 214,372 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 69,363 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2021 Genesis GV80 3....
 3,512 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory