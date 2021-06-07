2016 Hyundai Elantra

$12,998 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 5 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7230476

7230476 Stock #: MO011133AA

MO011133AA VIN: KMHD35LH8GU331818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,538 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Premium cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: XM Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels

