2016 Hyundai Elantra

73,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance - Sunroof

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance - Sunroof

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7593097
  • Stock #: ME123413A
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE8GU494795

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ME123413A
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

The 2016 Hyundai Elantra is ranked as one of the most reliable new cars available on the market. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 73,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Appearance. The Auto Sport Appearance gives high speed and performance and stability in one. This sporty car has come with packed features like front fog lamps, trunk rear cargo access, power rear windows and cruise control with steering wheel controls. To keep its user more secure on the road, perimeter alarm, side impact beams and outboard front lap and shoulder belt are installed in the auto sport. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Cruise Control
Overhead Console
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

