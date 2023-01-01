2016 Hyundai Genesis

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 8 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10467876

10467876 Stock #: AH9554

AH9554 VIN: KMHHU6KJXGU132553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # AH9554

Mileage 126,887 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.