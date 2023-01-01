Menu
2016 Hyundai Genesis

126,887 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Hyundai Genesis

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 GT BREMBO BRAKES & NAVIGATION

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 GT BREMBO BRAKES & NAVIGATION

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10467876
  Stock #: AH9554
  VIN: KMHHU6KJXGU132553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AH9554
  • Mileage 126,887 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PREMIUM INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA



Experience pure automotive excellence with the 2016 Genesis Coupe GT, available now at Abbotsford Hyundai. This captivating coupe combines striking design with thrilling performance, thanks to its potent V6 engine. Whether you're navigating Abbotsford's streets or embarking on a highway adventure, this Genesis Coupe GT delivers an unforgettable driving experience. Inside, you'll find a meticulously crafted interior filled with advanced technology and premium materials for utmost comfort. Don't miss your chance to own this automotive masterpiece; visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and embark on a thrilling journey in the 2016 Genesis Coupe GT.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

