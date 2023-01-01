$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 3.8 GT BREMBO BRAKES & NAVIGATION
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
- Stock #: AH9554
- VIN: KMHHU6KJXGU132553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 126,887 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PREMIUM INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA
Experience pure automotive excellence with the 2016 Genesis Coupe GT, available now at Abbotsford Hyundai. This captivating coupe combines striking design with thrilling performance, thanks to its potent V6 engine. Whether you're navigating Abbotsford's streets or embarking on a highway adventure, this Genesis Coupe GT delivers an unforgettable driving experience. Inside, you'll find a meticulously crafted interior filled with advanced technology and premium materials for utmost comfort. Don't miss your chance to own this automotive masterpiece; visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and embark on a thrilling journey in the 2016 Genesis Coupe GT.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
