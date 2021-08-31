Manufactured to feel, and not just look like a premium sports coupe, the Genesis is Hyundai's way of saying they have what it takes. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe offers incredible performance and head turning good looks. Largely in part to its swooping exterior lines and powerful engine. This rear wheel drive sports coupe is right at home cruising down the boulevard or tearing up the race track and thanks to its high quality materials, this coupe will give you goose bumps every time you drive it! This coupe has 67,809 kms. It's casablanca white pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 348HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Genesis Coupe's trim level is 3.8 GT. This top of the line Genesis coupe GT adds all the key features from the Premium package below it such as heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition plus it also comes with rear parking sensors, electrochromic auto-dimming rear-view mirror with integrated HomeLink transceiver and aluminum door scuff plates with illuminated Genesis embossing. Extra performance features include powerful Brembo brakes and upgraded sports aluminum alloy wheels with high-performance summer tires. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
