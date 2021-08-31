Menu
2016 Hyundai Genesis

67,809 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Hyundai Genesis

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $176 B/W

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $176 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,809KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7923975
  • Stock #: AH9262
  • VIN: KMHHU6KJ6GU134140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Casablanca White Pearl
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 67,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!

Compare at $26779 - Our Price is just $25999!

Manufactured to feel, and not just look like a premium sports coupe, the Genesis is Hyundai's way of saying they have what it takes. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe offers incredible performance and head turning good looks. Largely in part to its swooping exterior lines and powerful engine. This rear wheel drive sports coupe is right at home cruising down the boulevard or tearing up the race track and thanks to its high quality materials, this coupe will give you goose bumps every time you drive it! This coupe has 67,809 kms. It's casablanca white pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 348HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Genesis Coupe's trim level is 3.8 GT. This top of the line Genesis coupe GT adds all the key features from the Premium package below it such as heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition plus it also comes with rear parking sensors, electrochromic auto-dimming rear-view mirror with integrated HomeLink transceiver and aluminum door scuff plates with illuminated Genesis embossing. Extra performance features include powerful Brembo brakes and upgraded sports aluminum alloy wheels with high-performance summer tires. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.05 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31859 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated front sport bucket seats
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Exterior parking camera rear
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation
Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Fr. & 19" x 8.5J Rr. Alloy

