2016 Hyundai Genesis

$24,998 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 3 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8326884

8326884 Stock #: AH9293A

AH9293A VIN: KMHHU6KJ8GU136617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Casablanca White Pearl

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 81,385 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Leather Seating Surfaces Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 10 Speakers Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Heated front sport bucket seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Exterior parking camera rear High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.