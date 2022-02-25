$24,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 3.8 Premium - Navigation - $169 B/W
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
81,385KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326884
- Stock #: AH9293A
- VIN: KMHHU6KJ8GU136617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Casablanca White Pearl
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 81,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25748 - Our Price is just $24998!
Manufactured to feel, and not just look like a premium sports coupe, the Genesis is Hyundai's way of saying they have what it takes. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe offers incredible performance and head turning good looks. Largely in part to its swooping exterior lines and powerful engine. This rear wheel drive sports coupe is right at home cruising down the boulevard or tearing up the race track and thanks to its high quality materials, this coupe will give you goose bumps every time you drive it! This coupe has 81,385 kms. It's casablanca white pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 348HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Genesis Coupe's trim level is 3.8 Premium. The Premium edition offers high end technology, enhanced style and a long list of upgraded features such as stylish sports aluminum alloy wheels, sport bucket seats with leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, power sunroof, Xenon HID headlights, 7.0 inch high-resolution touch-screen navigation system, 360-watt Infinity audio system with 10 speakers and a Proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, .
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $30632 ). See dealer for details.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated front sport bucket seats
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Exterior parking camera rear
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation
18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels
