2016 Hyundai Genesis...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 1 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9795286

9795286 Stock #: GVE004913A

GVE004913A VIN: KMHGN4JE7GU115601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Casablanca White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GVE004913A

Mileage 135,156 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Power Tailgate Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0" Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Machine Finished Aluminum Alloy Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio w/8" Nav System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.