$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2016 Hyundai Genesis
Sedan 3.8 Technology - Navigation
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
135,156KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9795286
- Stock #: GVE004913A
- VIN: KMHGN4JE7GU115601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Casablanca White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,156 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Genesis invigorates its class with aggressive - bold styling. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Born from Hyundai's passion to craft vehicles that exceed your expectations, the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Sedan promises a truly exceptional driving experience. Designed with an array of innovative technologies, the Genesis Sedan exudes disciplined power. Fasten your seat belt for an experience that embodies performance, technology and top notch craftsmanship in perfect balance. This sedan has 135,156 kms. It's casablanca white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 311HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Genesis Sedan's trim level is 3.8 Technology. As the name suggest, this model includes some added technology. Adding to the Luxury trim, drivers will receive adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist system, head-up display, proximity-activated hands-free power trunk lid (Smart Trunk), CO2 sensor control system and a7.0 LCD instrument cluster display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0"
Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Machine Finished Aluminum Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio w/8" Nav System
