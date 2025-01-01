$17,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD 2.0T Limited
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,085KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA4GG364742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frost White (Pearl)
- Interior Colour Leather - Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA64742
- Mileage 120,085 KM
