Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

120,085 KM

Details

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.0T Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12128790

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.0T Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,085KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA4GG364742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frost White (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Leather - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA64742
  • Mileage 120,085 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 33,780 KM $26,550 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 36,253 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 3500 RAM Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (149
2018 RAM 3500 RAM Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (149"" WB 6.4' Box) 98,776 KM $57,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe