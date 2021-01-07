2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Sun blinds Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Axle Ratio 3.648 Stain-resistant cloth seating surfaces Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.