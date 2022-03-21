2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

$25,998 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 5 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8729189

8729189 Stock #: AH9371

AH9371 VIN: 5XYZUDLB9GG349355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Serrano Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AH9371

Mileage 88,521 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Front Center Armrest Blind Spot Assist Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Axle Ratio 3.648 Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Rear Seat Center Armrest Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels 17" Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Sunroof Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Multi-adjustable bucket seats Bumpers: body-color AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Door mirrors: body-color SiriusXM Stain-resistant cloth seating surfaces Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.