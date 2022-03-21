$29,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Premium - Heated Seats - $202 B/W
58,314KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8912650
- Stock #: AH9393
- VIN: KM8SNDHFXGU132496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour P2s
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30898 - Our Price is just $29998!
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe XL is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe XL is a smart choice. This low mileage SUV has just 58,314 kms. It's p2s in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Premium. Upgrade to this Santa Fe XL Premium and youll be treated to premium features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, an audio aux jack, and Bluetooth streaming audio, a rear view camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36759 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
