Menu
Account
Sign In
2ND ROW HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR WINDOW SHADES, NAVIGATION <p> Experience the epitome of style, performance, and innovation with the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited. This sophisticated sedan seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with a sleek design to redefine your driving experience. <p> Key Features: <p> Luxurious Design: Marvel at the Sonata Limiteds sleek and modern exterior, featuring refined lines and an aerodynamic profile. The premium chrome accents and stylish LED lighting enhance its overall elegance, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go. <p> Premium Interior: Step inside the spacious and meticulously crafted interior. The Sonata Limited boasts plush leather seating, wood grain trim, and an intuitive dashboard design. Comfort meets sophistication, creating an atmosphere that elevates every journey. <p> Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the state-of-the-art technology integrated into the Sonata Limited. The intuitive infotainment system comes equipped with a responsive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring youre always in control. <P> Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing that the Sonata Limited prioritizes your safety. From advanced airbags to a comprehensive suite of safety features, including blind-spot detection and rearview camera, Hyundai has your back on every journey. <p> Efficient Performance: Experience a dynamic and fuel-efficient drive with the Sonata Limiteds responsive engine. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Sonata delivers a smooth and powerful performance. <p> Exceptional Value: The 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited offers an unparalleled combination of style, features, and value. With its competitive pricing and impressive warranty coverage, its a smart investment that doesnt compromise on quality. <p> Dont miss your chance to own the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited where innovation meets elegance. Schedule your test drive today and discover a new level of driving pleasure. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2016 Hyundai Sonata

82,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Limited ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Limited ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 10744853
  2. 10744853
  3. 10744853
  4. 10744853
  5. 10744853
  6. 10744853
  7. 10744853
  8. 10744853
  9. 10744853
  10. 10744853
  11. 10744853
  12. 10744853
  13. 10744853
  14. 10744853
  15. 10744853
  16. 10744853
  17. 10744853
  18. 10744853
  19. 10744853
  20. 10744853
  21. 10744853
  22. 10744853
  23. 10744853
  24. 10744853
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF8GH394173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2ND ROW HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR WINDOW SHADES, NAVIGATION


Experience the epitome of style, performance, and innovation with the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited. This sophisticated sedan seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with a sleek design to redefine your driving experience.


Key Features:


Luxurious Design: Marvel at the Sonata Limited's sleek and modern exterior, featuring refined lines and an aerodynamic profile. The premium chrome accents and stylish LED lighting enhance its overall elegance, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.


Premium Interior: Step inside the spacious and meticulously crafted interior. The Sonata Limited boasts plush leather seating, wood grain trim, and an intuitive dashboard design. Comfort meets sophistication, creating an atmosphere that elevates every journey.


Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the state-of-the-art technology integrated into the Sonata Limited. The intuitive infotainment system comes equipped with a responsive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring you're always in control.


Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing that the Sonata Limited prioritizes your safety. From advanced airbags to a comprehensive suite of safety features, including blind-spot detection and rearview camera, Hyundai has your back on every journey.


Efficient Performance: Experience a dynamic and fuel-efficient drive with the Sonata Limited's responsive engine. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Sonata delivers a smooth and powerful performance.


Exceptional Value: The 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited offers an unparalleled combination of style, features, and value. With its competitive pricing and impressive warranty coverage, it's a smart investment that doesn't compromise on quality.


Don't miss your chance to own the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited where innovation meets elegance. Schedule your test drive today and discover a new level of driving pleasure.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad NO ACCIDENTS!! 150,238 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Luxury NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Luxury NO ACCIDENTS!! 19,319 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Preferred Long Range w/Ultimate Package SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLUELINK, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Preferred Long Range w/Ultimate Package SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLUELINK, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL 4,043 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata