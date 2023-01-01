$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata
Limited ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the epitome of style, performance, and innovation with the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited. This sophisticated sedan seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with a sleek design to redefine your driving experience.
Key Features:
Luxurious Design: Marvel at the Sonata Limited's sleek and modern exterior, featuring refined lines and an aerodynamic profile. The premium chrome accents and stylish LED lighting enhance its overall elegance, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.
Premium Interior: Step inside the spacious and meticulously crafted interior. The Sonata Limited boasts plush leather seating, wood grain trim, and an intuitive dashboard design. Comfort meets sophistication, creating an atmosphere that elevates every journey.
Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the state-of-the-art technology integrated into the Sonata Limited. The intuitive infotainment system comes equipped with a responsive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring you're always in control.
Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing that the Sonata Limited prioritizes your safety. From advanced airbags to a comprehensive suite of safety features, including blind-spot detection and rearview camera, Hyundai has your back on every journey.
Efficient Performance: Experience a dynamic and fuel-efficient drive with the Sonata Limited's responsive engine. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Sonata delivers a smooth and powerful performance.
Exceptional Value: The 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited offers an unparalleled combination of style, features, and value. With its competitive pricing and impressive warranty coverage, it's a smart investment that doesn't compromise on quality.
Don't miss your chance to own the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited where innovation meets elegance. Schedule your test drive today and discover a new level of driving pleasure.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
