2016 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid Limited DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9915
- Mileage 175,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited, a sophisticated sedan that seamlessly combines fuel efficiency with luxury and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a powerful electric motor, this hybrid delivers a smooth and efficient ride, offering impressive fuel economy without compromising on performance. The aerodynamic design enhances both style and efficiency, with elegant lines, a distinctive front grille, and LED daytime running lights that make a bold statement on the road.
Inside, the 2016 Sonata Hybrid Limited offers a premium driving experience with its spacious, well-appointed cabin featuring leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the interior with natural light. The advanced infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a premium audio system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on every journey. Safety is a top priority with features like blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera, providing confidence and peace of mind. The 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited is the ideal choice for those seeking an eco-friendly vehicle that doesnt compromise on style, comfort, or technology.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
