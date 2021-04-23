Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

119,434 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited - Sunroof

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited - Sunroof

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,434KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7013207
  • Stock #: AH9220
  • VIN: KMHE34L11GA008276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9220
  • Mileage 119,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

With a sleek look, a comfortable cabin, and a smooth ride, this efficient Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is one of the most competitive sedans in its class. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Hyundai Sonata Hybrid defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent hybrid fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid delivers where it counts. This sedan has 119,434 kms. It's diamond white pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 193HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata Hybrid's trim level is Limited. This Sonata Hybrid Limited gives you both efficiency and luxury. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Leather Seating Surfaces
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Blind spot sensor
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
7 Speakers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: digital/analog
17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

