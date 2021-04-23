2016 Hyundai Sonata

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 4 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,434 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Blind spot sensor Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 7 Speakers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Display: digital/analog 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System

