2016 Hyundai Sonata

148,800 KM

Details

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Sport Tech - Navigation - Bluetooth - $95 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

148,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7265084
  • Stock #: NF335186A
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF2GH416345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, !

Compare at $14418 - Our Price is just $13998!

If you're looking for a well-rounded and affordable sedan, this Hyundai Sonata should be at the top of your list. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 148,800 kms. It's venetian red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is Sport Tech. Give your 2016 Hyundai Sonata the sporty look it deserves to complement its performance with the Sport Tech trim. Dual exit exhaust, sporty aluminum alloy wheels, and sport seats give this sedan a sporty look and feel. Safety tech includes blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change assist, rear parking sensors, and a backup camera. Top it off with impressive tech like Bluetooth and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, .

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $94.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $17153 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
7 Speakers
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS
Cloth w/Leather Bolster Seating Surfaces
Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

