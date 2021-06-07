2016 Hyundai Sonata ...

$13,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7265084

7265084 Stock #: NF335186A

NF335186A VIN: 5NPE34AF2GH416345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Venetian Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Android Auto Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers 7 Speakers Tailpipe finisher: chrome AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS Cloth w/Leather Bolster Seating Surfaces Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.