2016 Hyundai Sonata

93,626 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited - Sunroof - $122 B/W

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited - Sunroof - $122 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

93,626KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7655059
  Stock #: NT071112A
  VIN: KMHE34L11GA007922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starlight Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $18538 - Our Price is just $17998!

If you're looking for a well-rounded, efficient, and affordable sedan, this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid should be at the top of your list. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Hyundai Sonata Hybrid defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent hybrid fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid delivers where it counts. This sedan has 93,626 kms. It's starlight silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 193HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sonata Hybrid's trim level is Limited. This Sonata Hybrid Limited gives you both efficiency and luxury. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $22055 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Leather Seating Surfaces
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
7 Speakers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Appearance: digital/analog
Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

