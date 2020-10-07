Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

92,315 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats - $149 B/W

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats - $149 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

92,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6126831
  • Stock #: AH9176
  • VIN: KM8J3CA28GU207053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $22658 - Our Price is just $21998!

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, and still deliver the value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 92,315 kms. It's ash black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucson's trim level is Limited. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in this Tucson Limited. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free smart tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.11 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $26956 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated rear seats
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Blind spot sensor
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
3.579 Axle Ratio
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System

