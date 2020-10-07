2016 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Heated rear seats LEATHER SEAT TRIM HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Power Tailgate Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Blind spot sensor Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Blind Spot Detection Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Exterior parking camera rear High-Intensity Discharge Headlights 3.579 Axle Ratio 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System

