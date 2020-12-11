2016 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Blind spot sensor Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Exterior parking camera rear 3.579 Axle Ratio Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.