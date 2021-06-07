2016 Hyundai Tucson

$17,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 4 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: KM8J3CA44GU188969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,416 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: XM Exterior parking camera rear 17" x 7.0" alloy wheels 3.510 Axle Ratio 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats

