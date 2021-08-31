Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

72,471 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium - $149 B/W

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium - $149 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

72,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7979153
  • Stock #: AH9269
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47GU079390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $22658 - Our Price is just $21998!

For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today in Abbotsford.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 72,471 kms. It's caribbean blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.11 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $26956 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.510 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
17" x 7.0" alloy wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: XM
Exterior parking camera rear
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

