2016 Hyundai Veloster

Listing ID: 8115613

8115613 Stock #: NO012939A

NO012939A VIN: KMHTC6AD6GU299940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 126,008 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Premium Cloth Seat Trim Rear seats: bench Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.