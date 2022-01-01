Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Veloster

126,008 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai Veloster

SE - $95 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Veloster

SE - $95 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,008KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8115613
  • Stock #: NO012939A
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD6GU299940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 126,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $14419 - Our Price is just $13999!

A curvy hatchback with a unique, eye-catching design, the 2016 Veloster by Hyundai has the amenities, fuel economy and get-up-and-go that will suit hatchback aficionados. This 2016 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2016 Veloster continues to exceed expectations and redefines one of the most exciting categories in the market. Since winning AJAC's 2012 Best New Design award for dynamic coupe-like style with an innovative third door, it continues to be strikingly different than any other vehicle on the road. The interior is all about connectivity with a standard 7 inch touch-screen multimedia system. Jump inside and your smart phone automatically syncs with Bluetooth so you can stream music, download your phone book and make hands-free calls while out on the open road. The bold exterior design stems from Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design philosophy to deliver stunning features such as the newly designed hood with an even smoother finish, muscular wheel arches, distinctive rear glass hatch and the sporty dual centered chrome exhaust tips. This hatchback has 126,008 kms. It's ultra black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $94.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $17154 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 38,392 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Veloste...
 21,382 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Durango C...
 152,524 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory