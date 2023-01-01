Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

189,047 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 3.2L V6 ENGINE & LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 3.2L V6 ENGINE & LEATHER SEATS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372884
  • Stock #: PK011563A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS2GW356894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,047 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 189,047 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 28,764 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT L...
 13,572 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory