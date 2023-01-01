2016 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 9 , 0 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10372884

10372884 Stock #: PK011563A

PK011563A VIN: 1C4PJMBS2GW356894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 189,047 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.