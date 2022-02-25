2016 Jeep Cherokee

$25,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8359809

8359809 Stock #: NF435868A

NF435868A VIN: 1C4PJMDS0GW163110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 8.4" touch screen display Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Normal Duty Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.734 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio GPS Antenna Input Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Leather-Faced Bucket Seats AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.