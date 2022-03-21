2016 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 1 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8943757

8943757 Stock #: N148790AA

N148790AA VIN: 1C4PJMAB0GW308862

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N148790AA

Mileage 90,152 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.