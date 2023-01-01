Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MSA Ford Sales

604-856-9000

SRT

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

Location

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9975101
  • Stock #: PTG72010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Tires: P295/45ZR20 BSW 3 Season
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
BRIGHT WHITE
Cross-Traffic Alert
WHEELS: 20" X 10" BLACK VAPOR CHROME FORGED ALUM
DUAL PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Headliner Module
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SRT -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO PACKAGE -inc: 19-Speaker High Performance Audio 825 Watt Amplifier
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: 20" x 6.0" Aluminum Spare Wheel
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER W/VENTILATED SUEDE
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

