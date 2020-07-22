The Jeep Renegade certainly isn't the first car-like Jeep, but it's the first to prove that Jeep styling and playfulness can translate successfully to a subcompact crossover. This 2016 Jeep Renegade is for sale today in Abbotsford.
Freedom riders with fuel-saving sensibilities can have it all, thanks to the exceptional value, clever versatility, and authentic Jeep capability found in this Renegade. Live the adventurous life, conquering challenging terrain and worrisome weather with strength and style. The cabin is filled with creature comforts and advanced technology alike. This is the world of Renegade, a unique member of the Jeep brand's most-awarded SUV lineup ever. This low mileage SUV has just 21,232 kms. It's alpine white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Renegade's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim adds some luxurious features to this Renegade. It comes with four-wheel drive, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 6-speaker audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACCJBDT5GPE24580.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Rear Window Defroster
Normal Duty Suspension
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Quick Order Package 27G
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Roof rack: rails only
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM
BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Advanced Technology Group
FWD Collision Warning/Active Braking
Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
Passive Entry Keyless Go Package
Safety & Security Group
SiriusXM
Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start (DISC)
RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV
WHEELS: 18" X 7.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Wheels: 18" x 7" Satin Carbon Aluminum
