2016 Jeep Renegade

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension Normal Duty Suspension

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Quick Order Package 27G Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Park-Sense rear park assist system Roof rack: rails only Leather-Faced Bucket Seats AM/FM radio: SiriusXM MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM Advanced Technology Group FWD Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Passive Entry Keyless Go Package Safety & Security Group SiriusXM Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start (DISC) RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV WHEELS: 18" X 7.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM Wheels: 18" x 7" Satin Carbon Aluminum

