Menu
Account
Sign In
TOUCHSCREEN, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START <P> Conquer the road and the trail with confidence in the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara. This iconic SUV is designed for those who crave adventure and demand rugged performance, offering a perfect blend of off-road capability, stylish design, and modern comfort. <P> Key Features: <P> Legendary Off-Road Capability: Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or optional 5-speed automatic transmission for a robust performance. <P> Trail-Ready Design: Equipped with Jeeps Command-Trac® 4x4 system, heavy-duty suspension, and skid plates, the Wrangler Sahara is built to tackle the toughest terrains with ease. <P> Stylish Exterior: Stand out with Sahara-exclusive body-color fender flares, 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, and available hardtop or soft top options. <P> Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the Uconnect® system featuring a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, and Bluetooth® connectivity. <P> Safety and Security: Drive confidently with safety features like electronic stability control, hill start assist, and advanced multistage front airbags. <P> Why Choose the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara? <P> Unmatched Versatility: Whether youre exploring rugged trails or cruising the city streets, the Wrangler Sahara adapts to any environment with ease. <P> Iconic Design: With its timeless design and unmistakable Jeep styling, the Wrangler Sahara commands attention wherever it goes. <P> Exceptional Durability: Built to withstand the rigors of off-road adventures while providing a comfortable and reliable ride. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2016 Jeep Wrangler

110,333 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE ENTRY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE ENTRY

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11497427
  2. 11497427
  3. 11497427
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,333KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG7GL308466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,333 KM

Vehicle Description

TOUCHSCREEN, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START


Conquer the road and the trail with confidence in the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara. This iconic SUV is designed for those who crave adventure and demand rugged performance, offering a perfect blend of off-road capability, stylish design, and modern comfort.


Key Features:


Legendary Off-Road Capability: Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or optional 5-speed automatic transmission for a robust performance.


Trail-Ready Design: Equipped with Jeeps Command-Trac® 4x4 system, heavy-duty suspension, and skid plates, the Wrangler Sahara is built to tackle the toughest terrains with ease.


Stylish Exterior: Stand out with Sahara-exclusive body-color fender flares, 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, and available hardtop or soft top options.


Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the Uconnect® system featuring a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, and Bluetooth® connectivity.


Safety and Security: Drive confidently with safety features like electronic stability control, hill start assist, and advanced multistage front airbags.


Why Choose the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara?


Unmatched Versatility: Whether youre exploring rugged trails or cruising the city streets, the Wrangler Sahara adapts to any environment with ease.


Iconic Design: With its timeless design and unmistakable Jeep styling, the Wrangler Sahara commands attention wherever it goes.


Exceptional Durability: Built to withstand the rigors of off-road adventures while providing a comfortable and reliable ride.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 7 Passenger ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 7 Passenger ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START 49,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!! 78,834 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE ENTRY for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE ENTRY 110,333 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler