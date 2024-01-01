$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE ENTRY
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the road and the trail with confidence in the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara. This iconic SUV is designed for those who crave adventure and demand rugged performance, offering a perfect blend of off-road capability, stylish design, and modern comfort.
Key Features:
Legendary Off-Road Capability: Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or optional 5-speed automatic transmission for a robust performance.
Trail-Ready Design: Equipped with Jeeps Command-Trac® 4x4 system, heavy-duty suspension, and skid plates, the Wrangler Sahara is built to tackle the toughest terrains with ease.
Stylish Exterior: Stand out with Sahara-exclusive body-color fender flares, 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, and available hardtop or soft top options.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the Uconnect® system featuring a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, and Bluetooth® connectivity.
Safety and Security: Drive confidently with safety features like electronic stability control, hill start assist, and advanced multistage front airbags.
Why Choose the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara?
Unmatched Versatility: Whether youre exploring rugged trails or cruising the city streets, the Wrangler Sahara adapts to any environment with ease.
Iconic Design: With its timeless design and unmistakable Jeep styling, the Wrangler Sahara commands attention wherever it goes.
Exceptional Durability: Built to withstand the rigors of off-road adventures while providing a comfortable and reliable ride.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
