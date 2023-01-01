$15,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Kia Sorento
AWD EX V6 (7-Seater)
2016 Kia Sorento
AWD EX V6 (7-Seater)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
180,874KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYPHDA57GG027113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA27113
- Mileage 180,874 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Package
Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
SANGRIA RED
V6 3.3l, 290 HP - Gas (W/SX)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2004 Daihatsu Hijet 70,597 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata GLS 104,174 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry XSE AWD 11,128 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2016 Kia Sorento