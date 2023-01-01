Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sorento

180,874 KM

Details Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD EX V6 (7-Seater)

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD EX V6 (7-Seater)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
180,874KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA57GG027113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA27113
  • Mileage 180,874 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Package
Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
SANGRIA RED
V6 3.3l, 290 HP - Gas (W/SX)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2004 Daihatsu Hijet for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2004 Daihatsu Hijet 70,597 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Hyundai Sonata GLS 104,174 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry XSE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Toyota Camry XSE AWD 11,128 KM $41,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento