All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. 

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

12123996

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
61,187KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A52G7835126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,187 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH





Looking for a stylish and reliable ride? The 2016 Kia Soul EX offers a perfect blend of modern design, comfort, and performance. With its bold exterior, featuring sharp lines and unique styling, the Soul stands out on the road while delivering impressive fuel efficiency. Under the hood, the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine provides a smooth driving experience, offering the right balance of power and economy. Inside, the spacious cabin is equipped with premium features like Bluetooth connectivity and heated seats, ensuring both convenience and safety on every drive.





The 2016 Kia Soul EX is designed for those who want versatility and functionality without compromising on style. With plenty of cargo space and ample legroom, its perfect for road trips, city commutes, or just running errands. Plus, it comes with a range of advanced safety features, including traction control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, so you can drive with confidence. Whether you're looking for a practical daily driver or a fun, eye-catching vehicle, the Kia Soul EX has you covered. Don't miss the chance to own this outstanding hatchback today!





All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.





*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.



Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

