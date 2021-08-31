2016 Kia Soul

$16,998 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 3 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7750257

7750257 Stock #: NT034093AA

NT034093AA VIN: KNDJX3A59G7254125

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,315 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Trip Computer Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Rear View Camera Panic Alarm 18" Alloy Wheels Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Speed-Sensing Steering 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Premium audio system: UVO Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

