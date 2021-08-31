Menu
2016 Kia Soul

78,315 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

SX - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $115 B/W

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

78,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7750257
  • Stock #: NT034093AA
  • VIN: KNDJX3A59G7254125

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NT034093AA
  • Mileage 78,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!

Compare at $17508 - Our Price is just $16998!

More fun to drive, more advanced technology, more surprises. Kia has packed almost everything into the 2016 Soul. This 2016 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

With the 2016 Kia Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's very easy to maneuver in tight spaces, yet it still offers impressive interior space thanks to the boxy design. Adults fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't always the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the new Soul as well. The stronger overall structure of the Soul has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) as a Top Safety Pick, plus a federal 5-star overall safety rating.This wagon has 78,315 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Soul's trim level is SX. The SX trim adds some extra performance and style to this Kia Soul. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a UVO infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, LED taillights, projection headlights, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $20829 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
18" Alloy Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Speed-Sensing Steering
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Premium audio system: UVO
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite

