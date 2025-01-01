$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V6 HSE
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V6 HSE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,749KM
VIN SALWR2VF4GA547391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ivory
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA47391
- Mileage 36,749 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
HSE Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2022 Toyota Corolla SE CVT 57,796 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab 6M SB 64,858 KM $46,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE 53,788 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2016 Land Rover Range Rover