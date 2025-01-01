Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

36,749 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
12330194

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
36,749KM
VIN SALWR2VF4GA547391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ivory
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA47391
  • Mileage 36,749 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

HSE Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2016 Land Rover Range Rover