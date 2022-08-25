Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

98,758 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

GS FWD at

GS FWD at

Location

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

98,758KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9002035
  • Stock #: 23UTNA13764
  • VIN: JM1DKBB79G0113764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey
  • Interior Colour Black clth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 98,758 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

