$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2016 Mazda CX-3
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS FWD at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
98,758KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9002035
- Stock #: 23UTNA13764
- VIN: JM1DKBB79G0113764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA13764
- Mileage 98,758 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1