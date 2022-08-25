2016 Mazda CX-3

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 7 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9002035

9002035 Stock #: 23UTNA13764

23UTNA13764 VIN: JM1DKBB79G0113764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Meteor Grey

Interior Colour Black clth

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA13764

Mileage 98,758 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.