2016 Mazda CX-9

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 4 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10387602

10387602 Stock #: PI204403A

PI204403A VIN: JM3TCBEY1G0113231

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,496 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Navigation System Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.