2016 Mazda CX-9

129,496 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Mazda CX-9

2016 Mazda CX-9

Signature NAVIGATION & LEATHER SEATS

2016 Mazda CX-9

Signature NAVIGATION & LEATHER SEATS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,496KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10387602
  • Stock #: PI204403A
  • VIN: JM3TCBEY1G0113231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,496 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

