2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS ONE OWNER!!
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS ONE OWNER!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the 2016 Mazda Mazda3 GS, a compact car that redefines what it means to drive with passion and precision. Designed with Mazdas signature KODO "Soul of Motion" philosophy, the Mazda3 GS boasts sleek lines, a sporty profile, and a confident stance that makes a statement on the road.
Under the hood, the Mazda3 GS is powered by a spirited 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G engine that delivers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Mazda3 GS offers responsive handling and a smooth ride, making every journey enjoyable.
Step inside the well-appointed cabin, where quality meets comfort. The interior is thoughtfully designed with premium materials, intuitive controls, and advanced technology that keeps you connected. Enjoy the convenience of the 7-inch touchscreen display, complete with Mazda Connect infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, making every drive more enjoyable and secure.
With seating for five, the Mazda3 GS provides ample space for both passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort on longer trips and versatility for everyday use. The rear seats fold down to expand the trunk space, making it easy to accommodate everything from groceries to gear for your next adventure.
Safety is a priority in the Mazda3 GS, featuring advanced systems such as Smart City Brake Support, Dynamic Stability Control, and traction control to help you stay in control in various driving conditions. These features, combined with the cars solid build and responsive braking, give you confidence behind the wheel.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
