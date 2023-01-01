$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC - Leather Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 10030224
- Stock #: B2066
- VIN: 55SWF4KB7GU132066
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels!
If your idea of a luxury car is one that pampers, impresses and occasionally thrills when the road turns winding, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class should prove a very satisfying purchase, says KBB.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Attention to detail on both the design and build of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ensures elegant style and a refined ride. A sophisticated interior provides everything you could want and more while multiple powertrain options promises an exciting ride as well.This low mileage sedan has just 62,567 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-Class's trim level is C 300 4MATIC. A historic model that just keeps getting better, and arguably one of the most recognizable cars in the world, this Mercedes Benz C 300 4MATIC is a feast for the eyes and senses with such a long list of options. Standard features include a driver selectable mode automatic transmission, elegant aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a 6 speaker stereo with integrated touch-pad, twin USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity, power adjustable heated bucket front seats with Artico leather upholstery, a leather steering wheel with automatic tilt away, piano black interior surfaces, remote keyless entry with 4 door illuminated entry, rear center armrest with storage compartment, cruise control, remote released tailgate, forward collision prevention assist, blind spot detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
