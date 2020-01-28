Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

*WELL MAINTAINED*

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

*WELL MAINTAINED*

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$27,686

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,832KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4602465
  • Stock #: AB1000
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB8GU178392
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SATELITE RADIO, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, DUAL A/C, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, RUBBER MATS.

With its luxurious interior, advanced powertrains and high-tech safety and driver assistance features, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best small luxury sedans you can buy.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership. All our certified pre-owned vehicles come complete with vehicle safety reports and Car Proof history reports. Check out our ever-changing inventory at www.abbotsfordchrysler.com *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable).

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599 Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599 Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199 Financing Fee of $500 when applicable Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 7 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

