$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 450 AMG 4MATIC - $270 B/W
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
70,213KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9027661
- Stock #: NI120604A
- VIN: 55SWF6EB9GU163892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,213 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41198 - Our Price is just $39998!
The C-Class offers new levels of luxury on the inside and ever greater performance under the skin, says KBB.com of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Attention to detail on both the design and build of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ensures elegant style and a refined ride. A sophisticated interior provides everything you could want and more while multiple powertrain options promises an exciting ride as well.This sedan has 70,213 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-Class's trim level is C 450 AMG 4MATIC. This Mercedes Benz C 450 AMG 4MATIC has a completely different story of its own. Starting from the V6 twin-turbocharged engine, to the 7G-Tronic plus automatic, this is no everyday luxury sedan, but a powerhouse with composed looks and behavior. Added options include unique AMG aluminum alloy wheels, a panorama power sunroof, a second row sunroof with power sunshade, a powerful 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and two USB ports, heated front bucket seats with power adjustment, a sport leather and chrome steering wheel with automatic tilt away, door mirrors/driver's seat/steering wheel memory package, a rear view camera, forward collision prevention, blind spot sensors, as well as dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $269.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $49013 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Sport steering wheel
Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat
Blind Spot Assist
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Exterior parking camera rear
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Collision Warning
ARTICO/DINAMICA Upholstery
Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning
Power moonroof: Panorama
Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy w/Black Inlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
