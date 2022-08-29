$37,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 450 AMG 4MATIC - $270 B/W
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 9203239
- Stock #: B6316
- VIN: 55SWF6EB2GU116316
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B6316
- Mileage 79,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry If your idea of a luxury car is one that pampers, impresses and occasionally thrills when the road turns winding, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class should prove a very satisfying purchase, says KBB.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Attention to detail on both the design and build of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ensures elegant style and a refined ride. A sophisticated interior provides everything you could want and more while multiple powertrain options promises an exciting ride as well.This sedan has 79,457 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our C-Class's trim level is C 450 AMG 4MATIC. This Mercedes Benz C 450 AMG 4MATIC has a completely different story of its own. Starting from the V6 twin-turbocharged engine, to the 7G-Tronic plus automatic, this is no everyday luxury sedan, but a powerhouse with composed looks and behavior. Added options include unique AMG aluminum alloy wheels, a panorama power sunroof, a second row sunroof with power sunshade, a powerful 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and two USB ports, heated front bucket seats with power adjustment, a sport leather and chrome steering wheel with automatic tilt away, door mirrors/driver's seat/steering wheel memory package, a rear view camera, forward collision prevention, blind spot sensors, as well as dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, cruise control and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $269.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Vehicle Features
