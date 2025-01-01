Menu
Account
Sign In
-Fully Loaded The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA is the German luxury makes smallest sedan, and its been a big hit in expanding the companys buyer base, according to The Car Connection. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Quiet elegance defines the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. This model offers ample space for families while providing a coupe-like style that is sure to get noticed. Luxury features allow you to be relaxed and entertained for the ride. This sedan has 115,534 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

115,534 KM

Details Description

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 - AMG Wheels - 4Matic

Watch This Vehicle
12969344

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 - AMG Wheels - 4Matic

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

  1. 12969344
  2. 12969344
  3. 12969344
  4. 12969344
  5. 12969344
  6. 12969344
  7. 12969344
  8. 12969344
  9. 12969344
  10. 12969344
  11. 12969344
  12. 12969344
  13. 12969344
  14. 12969344
  15. 12969344
  16. 12969344
  17. 12969344
  18. 12969344
Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,534KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB6GN370084

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV0084T
  • Mileage 115,534 KM

Vehicle Description

-Fully Loaded
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA is the German luxury make's smallest sedan, and it's been a big hit in expanding the company's buyer base, according to The Car Connection. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Quiet elegance defines the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. This model offers ample space for families while providing a coupe-like style that is sure to get noticed. Luxury features allow you to be relaxed and entertained for the ride. This sedan has 115,534 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 - AMG Wheels - 4Matic for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 - AMG Wheels - 4Matic 115,534 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Passenger - V6 for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Passenger - V6 195,050 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Macan GTS - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $307.71 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Porsche Macan GTS - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $307.71 /Wk 61,905 KM $86,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class