2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

81,982 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Cargo Van BASE

Cargo Van BASE

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,982KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8641637
  Stock #: BT7649
  VIN: WD3BF3CD5GP307649

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 81,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Created to outlast many others, this 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers high grade quality craftsmanship that can be felt both inside and out. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This 2016 Sprinter is the transport business' silver lining. As one of the most versatile vehicles on the market, the Sprinter offers the same amount of refinement, comfort and interior quality just like any other passenger car by the manufacturer. Surprisingly easy to drive and maneuver, the Sprinter is the trusty, versatile, highly reliable workhorse that wont let you down.This van has 81,982 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

