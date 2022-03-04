$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van BASE
- Listing ID: 8641637
- Stock #: BT7649
- VIN: WD3BF3CD5GP307649
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 81,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Created to outlast many others, this 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers high grade quality craftsmanship that can be felt both inside and out. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This 2016 Sprinter is the transport business' silver lining. As one of the most versatile vehicles on the market, the Sprinter offers the same amount of refinement, comfort and interior quality just like any other passenger car by the manufacturer. Surprisingly easy to drive and maneuver, the Sprinter is the trusty, versatile, highly reliable workhorse that wont let you down.This van has 81,982 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
