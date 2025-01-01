Menu
HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, TOUCHSCREEN <P> The 2016 Mini Cooper 4-Door Base offers a fun, sporty ride with a practical twist. With its compact size and iconic design, this hatchback brings the signature Mini charm while providing extra room for passengers and cargo. Powered by a nimble 1.5L 3-cylinder engine, it delivers a spirited performance that makes every drive enjoyable, whether youre navigating busy city streets or hitting the open road. The 4-door configuration offers added convenience without compromising the cars agile handling, making it perfect for those who want a balance of style, performance, and everyday usability. <P> Inside, the 2016 Mini Cooper 4-Door Base is packed with features like a 6.5-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry. The playful interior design features high-quality materials and a customizable atmosphere, allowing you to make the car truly your own. With impressive fuel efficiency and a responsive manual or automatic transmission, the Mini Cooper 4-Door Base is a practical, fun, and stylish choice for drivers looking for an exciting driving experience in a compact, versatile package.

2016 MINI 5 Door

130,941 KM

12141459

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
130,941KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXU1C58G2D08743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,941 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, TOUCHSCREEN


The 2016 Mini Cooper 4-Door Base offers a fun, sporty ride with a practical twist. With its compact size and iconic design, this hatchback brings the signature Mini charm while providing extra room for passengers and cargo. Powered by a nimble 1.5L 3-cylinder engine, it delivers a spirited performance that makes every drive enjoyable, whether you're navigating busy city streets or hitting the open road. The 4-door configuration offers added convenience without compromising the car's agile handling, making it perfect for those who want a balance of style, performance, and everyday usability.


Inside, the 2016 Mini Cooper 4-Door Base is packed with features like a 6.5-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry. The playful interior design features high-quality materials and a customizable atmosphere, allowing you to make the car truly your own. With impressive fuel efficiency and a responsive manual or automatic transmission, the Mini Cooper 4-Door Base is a practical, fun, and stylish choice for drivers looking for an exciting driving experience in a compact, versatile package.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

