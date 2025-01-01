$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 MINI 5 Door
Cooper ONE OWNER | BC LOCAL | NO U.S. HISTORY
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,941 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Mini Cooper 4-Door Base offers a fun, sporty ride with a practical twist. With its compact size and iconic design, this hatchback brings the signature Mini charm while providing extra room for passengers and cargo. Powered by a nimble 1.5L 3-cylinder engine, it delivers a spirited performance that makes every drive enjoyable, whether you're navigating busy city streets or hitting the open road. The 4-door configuration offers added convenience without compromising the car's agile handling, making it perfect for those who want a balance of style, performance, and everyday usability.
Inside, the 2016 Mini Cooper 4-Door Base is packed with features like a 6.5-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry. The playful interior design features high-quality materials and a customizable atmosphere, allowing you to make the car truly your own. With impressive fuel efficiency and a responsive manual or automatic transmission, the Mini Cooper 4-Door Base is a practical, fun, and stylish choice for drivers looking for an exciting driving experience in a compact, versatile package.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
