2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,891 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL LEATHER SEAT TRIM HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Heated Front Bucket Seats Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 5.58 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper 18" Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Reclining 3rd row seat Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 3rd row seats: bench Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: XM Radio: AM/FM/RDS/MP3/1CD Audio System w/6-Speakers

