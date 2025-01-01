Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

82,292 KM

2016 Nissan Rogue

82,292 KM

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV LOW KM'S | PUSH-BUTTON START | 360 CAMERA | POWER SEATS

12123993

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV LOW KM'S | PUSH-BUTTON START | 360 CAMERA | POWER SEATS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,292KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9GC792859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9847
  • Mileage 82,292 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM'S | PUSH-BUTTON START | 360 CAMERA | POWER SEATS





The 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, this compact SUV delivers a smooth, confident ride whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure. With a sleek, modern exterior and refined interior, the Rogue SV stands out with its spacious cabin, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike.





Inside, you'll enjoy features like a user-friendly infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience. The Rogue SV also boasts a suite of safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and intelligent emergency braking, giving you peace of mind on every journey. With its combination of style, practicality, and advanced technology, the 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is the ideal choice for those looking for a versatile and reliable SUV.





All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.





*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Nissan Rogue