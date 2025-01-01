$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV LOW KM'S | PUSH-BUTTON START | 360 CAMERA | POWER SEATS
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV LOW KM'S | PUSH-BUTTON START | 360 CAMERA | POWER SEATS
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9847
- Mileage 82,292 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM'S | PUSH-BUTTON START | 360 CAMERA | POWER SEATS
The 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, this compact SUV delivers a smooth, confident ride whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure. With a sleek, modern exterior and refined interior, the Rogue SV stands out with its spacious cabin, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike.
Inside, you'll enjoy features like a user-friendly infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience. The Rogue SV also boasts a suite of safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and intelligent emergency braking, giving you peace of mind on every journey. With its combination of style, practicality, and advanced technology, the 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is the ideal choice for those looking for a versatile and reliable SUV.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294