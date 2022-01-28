$24,881+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV - Local - $183 B/W
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 8164687
- Stock #: BHA4398A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MM8GC793069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,248 KM
Vehicle Description
Local! We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $25995 - is just $24881! Very Well Serviced! Local Vehicle, No Accidents! Options/Features: - 7-Passenger - 360 Camera - Navigation - Panoramic Moonroof - Back-Up Camera - Heated Seats + Much More! This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 88,248 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, six-speaker audio, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, automatic headlights, and more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $182.27 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
