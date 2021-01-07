WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 100,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT0GS320272.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome rear step bumper
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination