2016 RAM 1500

59,500 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $223 B/W

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

59,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7053716
  • Stock #: NT022557A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG4GS253150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

Compare at $33988 - Our Price is just $32998!

This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 59,500 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LG4GS253150.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.17 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $40436 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Rear Step Bumper
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Tip Start
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Centre Hub
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Front wheel independent suspension
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Mode Select Transmission
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Bumpers: chrome
Quick Order Package 22G SLT
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
GPS Antenna Input
Remote USB Port - Charge Only
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
SiriusXM
Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free

