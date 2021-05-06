$32,998 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7053716

7053716 Stock #: NT022557A

NT022557A VIN: 1C6RR7LG4GS253150

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NT022557A

Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth 6 Speakers Additional Features Rear Step Bumper SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Tip Start voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Centre Hub Passenger door bin Radio data system Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 17" x 7" aluminum wheels Front wheel independent suspension Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Mode Select Transmission 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Bumpers: chrome Quick Order Package 22G SLT AM/FM radio: SiriusXM GPS Antenna Input Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat SiriusXM Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.